Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after acquiring an additional 263,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 3,473,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,776. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.