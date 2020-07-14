Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 11,587,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,278. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

