Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 17,067,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

