Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,271 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,095,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

