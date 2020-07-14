Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,867,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

