SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Trading Down 0.9%

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.33), approximately 387,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 528,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.68.

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN)

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

