Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. 8,753,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,916,609. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

