TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 598,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TransAlta by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

