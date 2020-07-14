Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $293.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.