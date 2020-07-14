Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lessened by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 6.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

Shares of VRTX traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.20 and its 200-day moving average is $251.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,051 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,627. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

