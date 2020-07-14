Vietnam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH)’s stock price fell 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 159 ($1.96), 177,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 512% from the average session volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.34).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million and a P/E ratio of 66.25.

About Vietnam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

