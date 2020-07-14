Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. 8,797,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

