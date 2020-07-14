Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $25.42. Wells Fargo & Co shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 118,722,067 shares.

The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

