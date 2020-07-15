Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFLYY. AlphaValue downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Main First Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 86,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

