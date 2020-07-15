Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. 57,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

