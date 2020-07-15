Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

