Alamos Gold’s (AGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 2,959,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 168,599 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 86,420 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

