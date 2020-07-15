Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGLOY. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Renaissance Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,154. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.