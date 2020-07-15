Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 10th.

ANFGF stock remained flat at $$12.48 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

