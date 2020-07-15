ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ASRRF traded up $31.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

