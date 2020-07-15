Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker BP ASA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

