Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker BP ASA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit