Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

