BlackRock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.63 (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 3.63 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $30.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $568.59. 37,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Dividend History for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

