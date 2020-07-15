Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Lowered to $0.75 at Goldman Sachs Group

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $0.85 to $0.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.08% from the company’s current price.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.35 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.55.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 434,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

