CIBC Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.28. 2,654,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,868. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,380.00. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.