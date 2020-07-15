CIBC Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$55.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

TFII stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.23. 270,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.95. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$1,979,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,291,294.62. Insiders have sold a total of 375,176 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,174 over the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

