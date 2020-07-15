Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,347 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 17,067,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

