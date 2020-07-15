Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
