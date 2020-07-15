Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

