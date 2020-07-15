CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 476,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,211. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

