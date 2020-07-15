Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

LNSTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 70,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,869. Deutsche Borse has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89.

Deutsche Borse Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

