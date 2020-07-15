Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Deutsche Borse alerts:

LNSTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 70,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,869. Deutsche Borse has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Borse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Borse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.