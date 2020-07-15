Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:UFS traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,661. Domtar has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.70.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.8519743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

