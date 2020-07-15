Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ EVSI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 215,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Envision Solar International has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a negative net margin of 74.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

