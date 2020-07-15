Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 2,490,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Hold Rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit