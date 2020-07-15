Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 2,490,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

