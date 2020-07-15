Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $151.00 at Raymond James

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,834. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

