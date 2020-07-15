Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $151.00 at Raymond James

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.
NYSE FNV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,834. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
