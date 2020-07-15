General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf Sells 13,897 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,241. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

