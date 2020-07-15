General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $2,847,481.50 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

General Mills stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,241. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.