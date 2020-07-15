Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cormark raised shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.27. 54,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,944. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

