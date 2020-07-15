Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $5.00 at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 1,545,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,140. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.90. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 37,915.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 1,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,618 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

