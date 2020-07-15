Imperial Metals (TSE:III) PT Raised to C$2.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

TSE III traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.13. 121,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,460. The firm has a market cap of $282.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.81. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Metals will post 0.064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,153,208. Insiders purchased 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $198,606 in the last quarter.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

