IMV (NYSE:IMV) PT Set at $3.00 by Raymond James

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been given a $3.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 4,147,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IMV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 380.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the period.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

