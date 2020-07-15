INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,284. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

