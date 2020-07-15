Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,512. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.28.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at C$320,740. Insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $138,057 in the last 90 days.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

