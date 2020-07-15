Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average volume of 236 call options.

APH traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,971. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 291,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 55,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 135,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

