JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,542. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.80. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $65.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $60.96 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

