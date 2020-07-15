JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

GLNCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

