JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.