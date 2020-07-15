JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,149. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.