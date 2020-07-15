K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

