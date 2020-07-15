Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.25. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,255. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The firm has a market cap of $309.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

