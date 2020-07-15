Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Sells $528,513.81 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,019.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 5,912,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,081,495. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

